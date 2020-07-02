People all over Southern California who are looking for places to recreate this coming weekend (July 4-5) need to scratch Lytle Creek off of their lists.
Local authorities are predicting a minimum two- to three-hour wait time for parking spaces in the narrow canyon community and will shut down access to the area if it becomes too crowded or if traffic becomes an issue, which is all but certain, according to San Bernardino County officials.
Lytle Creek residents have said that their community has been overrun by visitors who have not been social distancing or wearing face masks, resulting in concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Also, many visitors have been littering in the canyon and have not cleaned the area when they leave.
Because of the crowds, many residents have had trouble going to and from their homes. They are urging authorities to keep the visitors away, especially on holiday weekends.
