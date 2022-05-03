Volunteers are needed to help install 200 free smoke alarms and help make homes safer for local families in Fontana.
The American Red Cross of San Bernardino County is leading the Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation and home fire safety event on Saturday, May 14 with the City of Fontana, San Bernardino County Fire Department and community partners as part of a national Red Cross initiative in May to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
People can register now at https://bddy.me/39h9Drl to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents during the Sound the Alarm event in Fontana on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided before volunteer teams, with members of the Red Cross and local partners, canvass neighborhoods and visit area homes.
Residents in Fontana and across Southern California who need assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal to learn more about the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event, or to request a smoke alarm installation anytime.
During home visits, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan. Persons can register at: https://bddy.me/3OOOeGd
