Monday, Jan. 20 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.
Across the country, Americans will answer Dr. King's call to action, "What are you doing for others?" by joining in volunteer efforts to serve their neighbors and communities.
Students, political and community leaders, nonprofit, faith-based, educational, neighborhood organizations and individuals in Fontana and other areas of San Bernardino county will complete community projects that day, including painting, beautifying schools, creating Valentine's day cards for veterans, serving meals, providing assistance with voter registration and much more.
Residents of all ages and backgrounds will help advance Dr. King's vision of equality and opportunity by making the holiday a "Day On, Not a Day Off" -- and the beginning of an ongoing commitment to serve throughout the year.
The Fontana Exchange Club, Fontana Pastors United, and Loveland Church are coordinating the local 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20. Nonprofit organizations wanting to participate are asked to submit their three-hour project requests via e-mail to rdaleevans2000@gmail.com no later than Jan. 15.
The event will take place at Loveland Church, 17977 Merrill Avenue in Fontana. Volunteer registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., the program launch breakfast is from 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., projects will be completed between 9 a.m. and noon, and the project recap and lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information about volunteering for this project, call (815) 549-5678.
