Volunteers are needed for the City of Fontana's next Park Clean-Up Day, which will be held Saturday, March 14 at Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Park, 11925 Sierra Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Duties consist of raking, trimming, shoveling, sweeping and picking up debris. Staff will be on site with a sign-in sheet and will provide volunteers with a schedule for the day. Rakes, shovels and trash bags will be supplied. Volunteers are asked to dress comfortably and bring closed-toe shoes or boots.
Lunch will be provided for all volunteers. No registration is required.
The Park Clean-Up Day is a reoccurring event that takes place at different locations around the city every month throughout the year. Other clean-up events in 2020 are scheduled for:
• April 11 along the Pacific Electric Trail at Locust and Laurel avenues
• May 9 along the Pacific Electric Trail at Oleander and Cypress avenues
• June 13 at the Metrolink Station
• July 11 along the Pacific Electric Trail at Tamarind and Palmetto avenues
• Aug. 29 along the Pacific Electric Trail at Alder and Laurel avenues
• Sept. 12 at the Southridge Park Bird Farm
• Oct. 10 at Jurupa Hills Park
• Nov.14 along the Pacific Electric Trail at Maple and Locust avenues
• Dec. 12 at Mary Vagle Nature Center
For more information, call the Fontana Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760.
