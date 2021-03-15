A hiker who was injured after being caught in an avalanche on Mount Baldy was rescued by San Bernardino County volunteers on March 13, according to a news release issued by the Fontana Sheriff's Station.
At about 10:47 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Aviation received a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) signal, indicating a person was in possible distress on Mt. Baldy. The PLB provided a global positioning satellite signal (GPS) location.
The crew of 40King4, Flight Officer Deputy Jacob Hernandez, and pilot Reserve Deputy Ted Byerly responded and found the injured hiker. Due to the hiker’s remote location and injuries, they realized a hoist rescue was necessary. They requested assistance from the crew of Air Rescue 306.
Pilot Deputy Doug Brimmer, Crew Chief Deputy Larry Scott, Air Medic Stacy Price, and Air Medic Christopher Williams responded to the mountain. However, when they attempted the hoist rescue, low cloud cover prevented the crew from safely completing the rescue.
Then Deputy James Thompson coordinated multiple volunteers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's West Valley Search and Rescue Team, who responded to aid the hiker.
The volunteers hiked in and found the injured person, who was being assisted by other hikers, and escorted him to safety. He was transported to a trauma center for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation later determined the injured person hiked off-trail when he was caught in an avalanche and injured.
For more information on hiking and wilderness safety tips, visit https:westvalleysar.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.