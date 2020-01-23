Many people had a relaxing and enjoyable holiday on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20. But some others decided to take seriously King's vision of volunteerism and community service.
About 25 people made the holiday a "Day On, Not a Day Off" in Fontana by participating in the 2020 Martin Luther King Day of Service, which was coordinated by the Fontana Exchange Club, Fontana Pastors United, and Loveland Church.
The volunteers contributed to various projects, said organizer Dale Evans.
"We were really excited to see how much we could do in our first event," Evans said. "Now we want to build awareness so we can do more for the community."
Volunteers picked up six bags full of trash at Martin Tudor Jurupa Hills Regional Park, cleaned a storage shed at Pathway from Boys to Men, and wrote Valentine's Day cards for active military personnel. The Neighborhood Chef provided food for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.