Volunteers of all ages are sought for the first Fontana Park Clean-Up Day of 2020.
The clean-up event will take place at the future South Fontana Sports Park (Santa Ana Avenue between Cypress Avenue and Juniper Avenue) on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Duties will consist of raking, trimming, shoveling, sweeping and picking up debris. Staff will be on site with a sign-in sheet and will provide volunteers with a schedule for the day. Rakes, shovels and trash bags will be supplied.
Volunteers are asked to dress comfortably and bring closed-toe shoes or boots.
Lunch will be provided for all volunteers. No registration is required.
The Park Clean-Up Day is a reoccurring event that takes place at different locations around the city every month throughout the year.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (909) 350-6760.
