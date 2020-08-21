Interest in the upcoming Nov. 3 election is very high in California, leading to an increase in voter registration -- a trend which is mainly benefiting Democrats.
While cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco are overwhelmingly Democratic, areas such as Orange County that were previous Republican strongholds are now leaning the Democrats' way.
San Bernardino County turned from red to blue over the past several years thanks to a steady rise in Democratic voters, and Fontana remains one of several cities having a large Democratic advantage.
A recent report by Secretary of State Alex Padilla showed that 20,921,513 Californians were registered to vote as of July 3, which represents an increase of 2,836,514 since a similar report was made during the previous presidential election cycle in 2016.
Padilla said that 83.49 percent of eligible Californians are registered to vote -- the highest percentage heading into a general election in the past 68 years.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, California is on track to reach another registration milestone," Padilla said in a news release. "California will reach 21 million registered voters before the November general election -- extending our current state record for voter registration.”
This year, Democratic registered voters are 46.32 percent of the total, a 1.22 percent increase from 2016.
The Republican voter registration percentage, meanwhile, decreased 3.1 percent to 23.99 percent over the past four years.
In fact, voters expressing no party preference had a higher percentage (24.04) than Republicans.
Among smaller parties, the American Independent Party represented 2.86 percent of the total.
----- IN FONTANA, there are 95,124 total registered voters, and Democrats have a more than 2-to-1 edge.
The city has 47,592 registered Democrats and 18,005 Republicans. The number of people with no party preference is 23,823.
Despite this Democratic dominance, some candidates for public office who are registered Republicans have been elected to nonpartisan positions in Fontana.
San Bernardino County has achieved a milestone by surpassing the 1 million mark in voter registration. There are 1,040,843 registered voters in the county, including 428,141 Democrats (41.13 percent) and 308,182 Republicans (29.61 percent).
Almost all of the largest cities in the county have higher numbers of Democratic voters:
• The City of San Bernardino has 48,069 Democrats and 21,973 Republicans;
• Ontario has 37,089 Democrats and 16,610 Republicans;
• Rancho Cucamonga (which previously leaned toward the GOP) has 37,031 Democrats and 33,548 Republicans;
• Rialto has 24,883 Democrats and 7,396 Republicans;
• Highland has 12,080 Democrats and 8,706 Republicans;
• Colton has 11,872 Democrats and 4,324 Republicans;
• Upland has 17,069 Democrats and 14,657 Republicans;
• Victorville has 24,566 Democrats and 13,087 Republicans;
• Redlands (which previously was red) has moved over to the blue column for the first time with 16,157 Democrats and 15,075 Republicans.
A city which is still solidly with the GOP is Yucaipa (14,627 Republicans compared to 8,247 Democrats).
Padilla encouraged all qualified persons who have not registered to vote to do so by the Oct. 19 deadline.
“This fall, elections officials will be mailing ballots directly to all active registered voters," Padilla said. "Make sure your voter registration, especially your address, is up to date, so that you receive your ballot timely. Do not wait. Election officials will begin printing their initial ballot mailing lists next month. To confirm your registration information, visit VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov. To update your registration or register for the first time, visit RegisterToVote.ca.gov."
