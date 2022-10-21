A Voter’s Education Workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Community Baptist Church, 15854 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana.
The event is sponsored by Community Baptist Church, the Rialto-Fontana NAACP and Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana.
From 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., there will be a meet and greet with people who are running for office in the Nov. 8 election.
The workshop will run from 11 a.m. to noon. It will include information on the propositions on the ballot and will inform attendees about the process of registering to vote and how to track a mail-in ballot.
Seats are limited and light refreshments will be served, so interested persons are asked to call (909) 235-7669 and leave a voice message about planning to attend.
