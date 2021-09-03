In less than two weeks, California voters will go to the polls to decide if they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, but ballots can already be submitted.
In fact, according to a Los Angeles Times report, nearly 2.7 million, or 12 percent, of California’s 22.2 million registered voters had already turned in their ballots as of Aug. 26.
Still operating under COVID-19 rules from the presidential election last November, California voters have plenty of options to cast their ballots and make sure they count.
Fontana voters can turn in their ballots at early drop-off locations, including:
• Fontana City Hall, City Clerk's Office, 8353 Sierra Avenue -- Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue -- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots can be mailed at the Post Office, but they must be postmarked by Sept. 14.
There are also early voting sites. Voters can find in-person early voting sites on their sample ballot or by visiting www.sbcountyelections.com.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 14, these in-person polling locations in Fontana will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
• Heritage Neighborhood Center, 7350 W Liberty Parkway
• Jack Bulik Neighborhood Center, 16581 Filbert Street
• Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Center, 15556 Summit Avenue
For questions or more information about voting procedures, call the Fontana City Clerk's Office at (909) 350-7602.
----- THERE ARE two questions on the ballot. The first one is: “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?”
This is a yes or no answer. If a majority of voters, or more than 50 percent, respond yes, then Newsom will be recalled. If more than 50 percent respond no, then Newsom will remain in office until the next election for governor, which is about one year away in November 2022.
If Newsom becomes the second governor in California history to be recalled, following Gray Davis in 2003, the qualified candidate with the most votes would replace him until the next election for governor.
The second question on the ballot is: “Who do you want to replace Gavin Newsom?”
Voters can skip a response and leave the question blank, or they can mark one of 46 candidates listed. The candidates are a mix of politicians, entertainers and business people, including Calimesa’s Jeff Hewitt, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors District 5 representative.
Some of the most well-known Republican challengers are Larry Elder, a talk show host; John Cox, a businessman; Caitlyn Jenner, a reality TV personality; and Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego. Faulconer made a stop in Rancho Cucamonga to talk to supporters on Aug. 28.
Newsom is not an option as a replacement candidate as California law prohibits the incumbent from being listed in a recall as a replacement candidate.
The recall election targeting Newsom is costing California counties $276 million to conduct, according to estimates released by the state’s Department of Finance in July and reported by several news sites.
