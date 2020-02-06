Voting in the March 3 presidential primary election began Feb. 3 at the County of San Bernardino Registrar of Voters office for any of the county's one million registered voters.
Voters do not have to wait for Election Day, or even wait to receive a ballot in the mail, to vote. They can now obtain and cast a ballot at the Registrar of Voters office, 777 E. Rialto Avenue in San Bernardino. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may also cast their ballots at the Registrar of Voters office on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mail ballots for voters on the permanent mail ballot list have been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service. Deliveries will continue as additional mail ballot requests are received up until Tuesday, Feb. 25.
To assist S.B. County voters, County Voter Information Guides began mailing on Jan. 23 and will continue to be mailed to all voters registered as of Feb. 18. The guides include a sample ballot, candidate statements, local measure information, and voting instructions.
Voters can also access the guide by visiting the Registrar of Voters website, www.SBCountyElections.com, and clicking on the Elections menu tab.
The county's purchase of a new voting system has caused one small change to the voting instructions; voters will fill in an oval to the left of the name of the candidate of their choice. In prior elections with the old voting system, votes were cast by drawing a line between two ends of an arrow located to the right of the candidate's name.
For voters who prefer to cast a ballot in person on Election Day, the polling place check-in process will be more efficient, officials said. Poll workers will find voter names using the new Poll Pads instead of searching through a paper roster.
Voters can find their assigned polling place on the back cover of their Voter Information Guide. by using the My Elections Gateway application on the Registrar of Voters website, or by calling (909) 387-8300.
----- THE MOST significant race for many Fontana residents in the election will be the San Bernardino County 5th District supervisor contest.
Josie Gonzales, who has held that seat since 2004, will be termed out, and four candidates are seeking to replace her:
• Jesse Armendarez, a member of the Fontana City Council and a local businessman;
• Joe Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council and a teacher;
• Dan Flores, a member of the Colton Joint Unified School District Board of Education (and the chief of staff for Gonzales);
• Nadia Renner, a business owner.
----- ALSO during the election, voters will cast ballots for representatives from the Chaffey Community College District.
In Area 3, which covers most of Fontana, Lee C. McDougal is the incumbent and is seeking reelection.
Lorena Corona, a former member of the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education, will be challenging him for the seat.
