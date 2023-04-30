A large crowd of people enjoyed a pleasant walk around Fontana Park to support a worthy cause on April 30.
The annual Walk for Kids raised funds for the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home away from home” to families while their children receive medical treatment at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital and other nearby hospitals.
Karen Hooper, the executive director, said she is grateful for the support of the entire community.
“This is a beautiful park for an entire family to come out and enjoy a 5K walk,” Hooper said while promoting the event at a recent Fontana City Council meeting.
At the event, Hooper paid a special tribute to Jack Long, the founder of the Fontana Foundation of Hope, which has supported the Ronald McDonald House for many years (including a $25,000 donation this year). Long died in 2022, but his daughter, Jacque Long, said the foundation is continuing to be a major sponsor of the Walk for Kids.
