For the second straight year, throngs of area residents will participate in the Walk for Kids at Fontana Park.
The community fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 30. The site will open at 7:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 8:45 a.m.
Walk for Kids supports the children and families who rely on the life-changing services and programs provided by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. This family-friendly event calls on volunteers, companies, and donors within their local community to keep families close when they need it the most.
For more information, visit walkforkids.org/inlandempire
