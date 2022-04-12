The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House (IERMH) will be hosting its Walk for Kids on Sunday, April 24 at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
This superhero-themed family fun day, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, will consist of a 5K walk, a Festival Zone full of vendors and activities, local radio stations, food vendors, and costumed characters promoting fitness and wellness.
Walk for Kids is an annual fundraiser to support families receiving comfort, care, and support from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. The event was held in Fontana in 2019 but not the next two years because of the pandemic.
Sponsors are being sought for this event. All volunteers, companies, and donors interested in participating can visit walkforkids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.