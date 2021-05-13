Know someone too busy to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or having trouble navigating the appointment system? Let them know how easy it is now with walk-ups allowed at all San Bernardino County sites, officials said.
“Short of coming to your front door, we really can’t make getting a COVID-19 vaccination any easier for our San Bernardino County residents,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We currently have 12 ongoing County sites operating, a revolving handful of special event sites, just about every hospital in the County and dozens of pharmacies that can get a shot of hope into your arm. And most of these locations are now accepting walk-ups."
Because the vaccines are becoming much more widely available, health officials are urging residents to take advantage of the opportunity.
A total of 578,074 county residents are fully vaccinated (34.5 percent of eligible residents), and 46 percent of eligible residents have received at least one shot, the county said in a news release on May 12.
----- ALL 12 COUNTY-OPERATED SITES are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All of these sites are offering the Pfizer vaccine and both appointments and walk-ups are accepted:
• Adelanto, Columbia Middle School (14409 Aster Road)
• Apple Valley, Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church (affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Health, 18386 Corwin Road)
• Bloomington, Ayala Park Community Center (18313 Valley Boulevard)
• Hesperia, Hesperia Health Center (16453 Bear Valley Road)
• Joshua Tree, Copper Mountain College (6162 Rotary Way)
• Montclair, Montclair Place (5060 E North Montclair Plaza Lane)
• Ontario, Ontario Convention Center (2000 E. Convention Center Way)
• Rancho Cucamonga, Inland Empire Health Plan (10801 6th Street)
• Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga Sports Complex (8303 Rochester Avenue)
• Rialto, Grace Vargas Senior Center (1411 S. Riverside Avenue)
• San Bernardino, National Orange Show Event Center (689 South E Street)
• Victorville, Hook Community Center (14973 Joshua Street)
• Yucaipa, Yucaipa Senior Center (12202 1st Street)
People who walk-up to a vaccination site should be prepared to register in person, which will include answering health screening questions. Appointments can be made for all sites at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
----- IN ADDITION TO the above ongoing county-operated vaccine sites, many hospitals in San Bernardino County have vaccines on hand, as well as several clinics and health centers.
Individuals can use the county website or go through their physician groups associated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Health, San Antonio Regional Hospital, Mountains Community Hospital, Redlands Community Hospital, Bear Valley Community Healthcare or the San Bernardino Clinic.
In addition, Moderna vaccines are being given at the San Bernardino County Health Centers in San Bernardino, Ontario, Hesperia and Adelanto.
Finally, there are participating pharmacies administering doses throughout the county include Albertsons, Costco, Ralphs, Rite-Aid, Sav-On, Vons, Walgreens and Walmart, as well as many independent pharmacies. Individuals should check directly with their preferred, neighborhood pharmacy, or again, check the list at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
