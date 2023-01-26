Adam Holbrook, who served his country honorably as a U.S. Army specialist, has endured many difficulties since returning to Southern California from war-torn Afghanistan.
Soon, however, his situation will be getting a lot better. The highly-decorated veteran will be receiving a very special gift — a brand new, mortgage-free, custom-built home in Fontana.
Operation Finally Home, an organization which provides houses for America's veterans, first responders, and their families, teamed up with local homebuilder Lennar for a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 24. A small group welcomed Holbrook and his family to their new neighborhood in the Chateau at The Retreat community.
The family members were initially surprised before Christmas with the news that they would receive the home during a “builder interview” at the Lennar offices. The Holbrooks were told the meeting was part of the initial process, but they were overjoyed when they found out they had already been selected to receive the home.
“Lennar has a strong culture based on giving back to the communities in which it builds,” Operation Finally Home and Lennar said in a news release. “This will be the 15th home Lennar has built in partnership with Operation Finally Home.”
The house is expected to be ready for the family to move in later this year.
----- HOLBROOK grew up in a military family, watching as uncles and cousins enlisted and served the United States. In 2009, out of a desire to follow in their footsteps and provide for his young family, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
After completing basic training, Holbrook went straight to airborne school. Upon graduation, he was assigned to the 2504 Airborne Infantry Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and was almost immediately deployed to Iraq. During his three-and-a-half years in the Army, he served two combat deployments: Iraq and Afghanistan.
In 2012, he and his unit were deployed to Afghanistan, stationed in the Ghazni province. He and his fellow soldiers faced numerous attacks. Casualties were common, and Holbrook lost several friends and leaders. The stress of war took an emotional toll on him, worsened by experiences such as seeing an IED blast destroy a bus of women and children and being unable to help. Additionally, he survived vehicles rolling over, shrapnel injuries and bruised ribs.
Holbrook has been honored with several awards and recognitions for his valiant service to his country. These include the Combat Infantryman Badge, three Army Commendation Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and many more.
After his honorable discharge from the Army in 2013, Holbrook found it difficult to return to “normal” and struggled with transitioning to civilian life. Dealing with a deep sense of survivor’s guilt, nightmares, anxiety and depression, he was eventually diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He also has been inflicted with arthritis, knee pain, tinnitus and hearing loss due to his service.
Adam and his wife, Jessica, met when she was 19. The couple married in 2009 and are now the parents of two sons and two daughters. Their life together has not always been easy due to Holbrook’s PTSD. At various points, the family has dealt with homelessness, and Jessica has worked upward of three jobs at a time to make ends meet, all while caring for her children and advocating for Adam.
Adam is currently part of an experimental research study with the West Los Angeles VA and UCLA Medical Center that hopes to advance treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD. He is the first veteran to have an RNS stimulator implanted in his brain, which monitors his brain waves and administers stimulation when he has a PTSD episode. Adam and Jessica hope the study will help other veterans so they don’t have to endure the burdens the Holbrooks have faced.
