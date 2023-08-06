The Fontana City Council does not have any scheduled meetings during the month of August, but the reverberations from the last meeting in July are still being felt.
On July 25, the City Council voted 3-2 to thwart the development of three warehouses in the southern area of Fontana — a stunning turn of events in a city known for its continual approval of logistics centers.
For several years, the five-member City Council has routinely voted 4-1 (with Jesse Sandoval in opposition) in favor of approving warehouses, drawing the ire of some residents and environmental activists.
But in the latest proposal by Acacia Real Estate Group to build warehouses totaling 540,849 square feet on about 29.4 acres south of Jurupa Hills High School, Councilmembers John Roberts and Peter Garcia joined Sandoval in saying no.
Roberts and Garcia (who usually are aligned with Mayor Acquanetta Warren, a warehouse proponent) represent districts which include parts of the southern section of the city.
“A vote in our favor has never happened,” said Liz Sena, a warehouse foe and the founder of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition. “We are grateful that the students, parents, and staff at Jurupa Hills School won’t be facing an exponential increase in truck traffic and industrial operations right next to their school, nor all of the health risks that we have been working to inform the council and community about.”
It is unclear what effect, if any, the decision will have on future plans.
Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-Colton), who has been very concerned about the huge growth of warehouses in her district (which includes Fontana), said she was glad to see that the proposal was turned down.
“This was the correct decision and was in the best interest of the families of Fontana and students attending the nearby schools,” Reyes said in a statement. “Although the vote was a victory for the community, I fully expect a similar proposal to return to the council that has the potential to have negative impacts.”
The project would have changed the zoning from residential to industrial on the land between Citrus and Oleander avenues, north of Santa Ana Avenue.
Councilmember Phillip Cothran voted in favor of the proposal, but with the condition that Santa Ana be converted into a truck route to alleviate the impact on students. In addition to Jurupa Hills High School, the warehouses would have also been located near Citrus High School and Fontana Adult School.
Roberts was asked his reasons for opposing the project.
“There were several issues in my opinion, circulation of truck traffic as mentioned by Mr. Cothran, design and inadequate community impact mitigation, all of which are feasible to do,” Roberts said in an email.
Roberts indicated that in general, development has been good for Fontana.
“Community impact fees are what produced South Fontana Park,” he said, referring to the park which opened south of the Interstate 10 Freeway earlier this year.
Acacia Real Estate Group had originally intended to provide a $2.3 million public benefit fee to the city, but the company decided to increase it to $3.3 million, a move which pleased Warren. However, it wasn’t enough to satisfy the majority of the City Council.
In his comments at the end of the meeting, Sandoval said, as he has many times before, that the traffic situation is made worse by warehouses. He drives his grandchildren (ages 7 and 8) to school in southern Fontana and sees the drawbacks caused by large trucks in the area, which is why he did not think Cothran’s idea of changing the truck route would be adequate.
He also questioned the value of warehouses.
“Right now I can take you to warehouses in Southridge that are empty. There’s one on the corner of Citrus and Jurupa (avenues) — a $1 million square foot warehouse — that’s empty,” Sandoval said.
“But then we say we need housing, we need jobs, well, we have several empty warehouses. If they’re bringing jobs, why aren’t those warehouses filled with jobs? They’re empty.”
In her concluding comments, Warren did not refer at all to Roberts or Garcia, but responded directly to Sandoval’s statements.
“As for the empty warehouses, it’s all market driven,” Warren said. “We don’t own those warehouses. We approve those warehouses with the intent that they will be part of our economic growth and they will be. They may be empty today — especially the ones that just got approved or may not have been approved yet — but believe me, if you ever pay attention to the latest of what’s going on in that industry, those places are being advertised, and a lot of them are on contract now, but they have not completed their due diligence. These are not things that happen overnight; sometimes it takes up to a year or two to get those things built up, unless the developer has a tenant right there. So to claim ‘Oh, they’re empty, we have a lot of empty warehouses,’ it’s called stock, it’s called supply. That will not last forever.”
Warren has said previously that warehouses are beneficial because they provide jobs for local residents.
It would take two to three families working warehouse jobs just to make the rent on a new home. And trust me a lot of those warehouses are going to be using a lot less people in the future that's the goal.
