In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?
The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
The report, called “Outlook: Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,” was released during the 13th Annual Southern California Economic Summit on Dec. 1.
Authors Manfred Keil, Robert Kleinheinz, and Fernando Lozano did not discuss specific cities, but Fontana is one of several communities in the two-county region that has been impacted by the warehouse boom, which has been taking place for many years.
The authors said that the Inland Empire made an “impressive” and relatively fast economic recovery since the start of the government-mandated shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Unemployment rates are at historically low levels (under 4.0 percent as of October).
“This achievement is largely due to the prominent Logistics Sector in the regional economy, which thrived during the worst months of the pandemic and thereafter,” the report said.
Due to a dramatic increase over the past two decades, the Logistics Sector (characterized as Transportation, Warehousing, and Wholesale Trade) now has the highest employment share in the I.E. at 17 percent, followed by Public Administration (15.4 percent), Health Care and Social Services (14.8 percent), and Retail Trade (11.1 percent).
Changes in the retail spending habits of area residents became even more pronounced during the pandemic, as goods could be delivered safely and easily to consumers’ homes.
“As such, Logistics industry employment in the region is 28 percent higher compared to February 2020, having added more jobs to the industry than the other 56 counties combined,” the report said.
----- HOWEVER, in the future, logistics will likely go through a transformation as advances in automation and artificial intelligence displace workers, the authors said.
“This means that the industry may continue to thrive, but it may not support the same number of workers as it presently does. In turn, the region must look to other industries as sources of employment and output growth,” the report said.
Critics of warehouse development often claim that the negative consequences of logistics outweigh the positive aspects, and the authors of the report acknowledged that these concerns need to be taken into consideration.
“The region has achieved high employment growth over the last 20 years at the cost of generating some environmental costs, including increased traffic at warehouses, emissions from trucking and the expansion of warehouse space in very close proximity to residential neighborhoods. There will be further costs from the expansion of the Logistics Sector if the result of the expansion means that there will be less industrial space available in the future for industries, which are able to add more value to the economy per square foot,” the report said.
“There is a real danger of complacency at this point because elected officials may simply look at the employment success without considering the cost at which this was achieved.”
----- BUT TWO major problems — the I.E.’s relatively low levels of per capita GDP and educational attainment — could hinder the ability of public officials to adequately address the situation right away.
While the I.E. is large is terms of population and overall GDP, the region lags in terms of per capita GDP, a key indicator which reflects the economic well-being of the region’s residents, the report said.
“In 2001, GDP per capita in Riverside County and San Bernardino County were 64 percent and 69 percent of U.S. per capita GDP, respectively. When compared to the rest of California, the ratios are worse: 52 percent and 56 percent. Note that this is close to half of the value for the state. That is, per capita GDP in both Inland Empire counties is consistently lower than both the rest of the U.S. and the rest of California.
“Moreover, by 2022, Riverside County’s position had deteriorated to a per capita GDP of only 59 percent of the U.S. level and 40 percent of California. San Bernardino County was at least able to improve to 71 percent of the U.S. level, but still fell to 48 percent of the rest of California level.”
The authors said that these numbers are “alarming,” especially given the success of the logistics industry.
“They imply that the impressive job growth in the Inland Empire since 2001 resulted in numerous jobs, but they tend to be relatively lower paying jobs compared to other parts of the state and nation. This explains, in part, why such a large number of workers prefer to commute into the coastal areas, despite the heavy cost involved in terms of time lost on the road. It also explains why the Inland Empire’s per capita GDP has sunk to a rank of 340 out of 386 MSAs, despite being the 12th largest by population count.”
The other huge challenge is the low educational achievement of prime-age workers in the I.E. The percentage of residents with a university degree is significantly below that of other regions in Southern California and the state as a whole.
“As the region pursues other sources of growth, it must necessarily strive for improved educational attainment levels among its workforce to ensure it is capable of meeting the needs of the 21st Century economy,” the authors said. “Moreover, it must grow and attract industries and firms that employ these individuals, perhaps enabling those individuals to work locally rather than endure long commutes.”
