Mayor Acquanetta Warren was recently appointed to represent the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) as a sub-regional appointee on the Southern California Association of Governments' (SCAG) Community, Economic and Human Development Committee.
As a member, she will assist with studying and providing recommendations to the Regional Council about problems, programs and other issues involving community, housing, economic development, and growth.
The committee also oversees the Housing Needs Assessment and conducts an analysis of the regional economy.
"I am excited and honored to represent Fontana, along with San Bernardino County, at the regional level," said Warren, who will serve a two-year term. "With Fontana anticipated to be the most populous city in San Bernardino County, I will ensure our housing needs and the needs of our surrounding areas are made aware."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.