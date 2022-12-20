Water of Life Community Church in Fontana will be holding Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The services will take place at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. There will also be “Agua De Vida,” a service in Spanish, at 3 p.m.
Family services will include beautiful live worship and a unique Christmas message featuring live animals along with something special for children. Family photo opportunities will be available. The Water of Life Bookstore and WOL Café will be open.
In addition, a candlelight service will take place at 11 p.m. It will be a more traditional service, led by Pastor Dan Carroll. All ages are welcome to attend.
The church is located at 7625 East Avenue.
For more information, visit wateroflifecc.org.
