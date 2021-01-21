Almost all students in Fontana are participating in school activities in a distance learning format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But an exception is Water of Life Christian School, which has been offering classes at its site in western Fontana for the past several months.
"Water of Life Christian School has slightly more than 90 percent of our students enjoying in-person instruction from preschool through eighth grade," said Principal Maricela Najera.
She said the school, which is affiliated with the huge Water of Life Church at 7625 East Avenue, has been following the necessary health guidelines which have been established by state and county officials.
"The school has adapted remarkably well to the circumstances -- adjusting as conditions and challenges evolve," Najera said. "Through God’s grace, strong support from our church community, and the tireless commitment of parents, teachers, and staff, our students enjoy greater continuity of educational instruction, academic growth, and socialization unavailable to many other children in our surrounding community."
The response of the students, parents, and teachers has been positive, she said.
"Our students are really loving school and thriving academically despite the unique challenges COVID has presented. They benefit tremendously from having a learning environment that provides them with more than six daily hours of true instruction five days a week," she said. "Parents love the fact that their children receive a comprehensive academic curriculum that includes a foreign language, art, and other electives all while being immersed in a love for God and core Christian values.
"Teachers have appreciated our commitment to providing a healthy and safe work environment. They have continued their hallmark devotion to the spiritual and academic well being of our students because they understand how blessed we are to be able to provide these services during such challenging times. The dedication I have witnessed from the teachers and staff at WOLCS is unparalleled and like nothing I’ve experienced in my 12 years as an educator."
Water of Life will be hosting a preview night on Jan. 25, Najera said. Parents will be able to tour the campus, talk to staff, and have their questions answered.
In addition, the school will have an informational booth available following all Water of Life Church services on Jan. 23 and Feb. 13. Families can also contact WOLCS at (909) 463-3915 or via email at reneem@wateroflifecs.org.
