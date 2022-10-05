Weapons were seized from two suspects during a recent incident, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5.
Last weekend, two subjects were seen running from a business complex in Fontana and one subject was wearing a ski mask, police said.
The subjects were detained and found to be in possession of firearms.
"These subjects were definitely up to no good and were arrested. Good observations by our patrol officer," the Facebook post said.
