Fontana residents will experience hot temperatures for a few days, but then it will get cooler and there will be a chance of rain next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, March 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, March 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday, March 26 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday, March 27 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night -- A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday, March 28 -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
