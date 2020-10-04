The temperatures in Fontana will gradually get cooler this week (Oct. 4-10), dropping comfortably into the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Oct. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday, Oct. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, Oct. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday, Oct. 8 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Friday, Oct. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday, Oct. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 82.
