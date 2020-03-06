There will be a slight chance of rain this weekend in Fontana, and then strong rainstorms are in the forecast early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Saturday, March 7 -- A slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Saturday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday, March 8 -- A chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday, March 9 -- A slight chance of rain between 10am and 4pm, then showers likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night -- Showers likely before 10 p.m, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday, March 10 -- Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Tuesday night -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday, March 11 -- Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday night -- A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
