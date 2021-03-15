After a bleak day on Monday, March 15, sunshine and warmer temperatures will be on the way in Fontana the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, March 15 -- Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 51. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, March 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday, March 18 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Friday, March 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday, March 20 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.