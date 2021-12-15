Fontana got soaked by precipitation on Dec. 14 and some streets were flooded, but now the rain has gone and mostly sunny skies are on the way, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Dec. 15 -- Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Patchy frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday, Dec. 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light northeast wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday, Dec. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
