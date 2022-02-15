Fontana and other areas of Southern California were hit with hail and rain on Feb. 15, but the upcoming days will be sunny and breezy, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.