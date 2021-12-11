After a nice and sunny weekend, a strong rainstorm will blast Fontana late Monday night, Dec. 13 and then during much of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Dec. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday, Dec. 13 -- A chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then rain, mainly after 10 p.m. Low around 42. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 -- Rain before 10 a.m., then showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tuesday night -- Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday, Dec. 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
