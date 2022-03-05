After the rain departs, Fontana will have sunny skies for the next several days, with some breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, March 5 -- A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday, March 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Monday, March 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday, March 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday, March 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 69.
