After the rain leaves on Wednesday, Feb. 23, there will be sunny skies in Fontana and temperatures will gradually get warmer, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Feb. 23 -- A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- Patchy frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Feb. 24 -- Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday, Feb. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday, Feb. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 68.
