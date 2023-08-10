Fontana has been experiencing some cooler weather in recent days, but temperatures will go up again this weekend (Aug. 12-13), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Aug. 11 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Aug. 12 — Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 91.
