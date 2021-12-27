Another big storm is expected to hit Fontana on Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Dec. 28 -- A slight chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night -- A chance of showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday, Dec. 29 -- Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night -- Showers. Low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday, Dec. 30 -- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night -- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday, Dec. 31 -- A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
