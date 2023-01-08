Another strong rainstorm is expected to soak Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain could begin to fall on Monday, Jan. 9, and then will increase in intensity on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Jan. 9 -- A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 -- Rain before 10 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Jan. 11 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
