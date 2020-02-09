As the rain clears out, strong winds are expected to blast Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Feb. 10 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
