A beautiful day is expected in Fontana on Friday, March 18, but then there could be some rain during the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 18 — Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, March 19 — Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday, March 20 — A slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Monday, March 21 — Sunny, with a high near 78.
