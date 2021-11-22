The strong winds died down on Monday, Nov. 22 in Fontana, but breezy conditions are expected later this week, including on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Nov. 23 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Nov. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 50.
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
