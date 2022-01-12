There will be cloudy skies in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters originally believed that there would be a chance of rain this week, but then they changed their outlook and said that cloudy and then breezy conditions would be on the way.
Here is the prediction:
Thursday, Jan. 13 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday, Jan. 14 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 15 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
