The weather will be mostly cloudy in Fontana this weekend (April 2-3), but then there will be several sunny days with higher temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, April 2 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, April 3 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, April 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday, April 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 86.
