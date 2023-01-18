The weather will be cold and windy in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Jan. 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday, Jan. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, Jan. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 61.
