Fontana will have colder temperatures and a chance of rain on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, April 21 — Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night — A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday, April 22 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, April 23 — Sunny, with a high near 76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.