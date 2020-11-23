Cool temperatures are in the forecast for Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday night -- Patchy fog between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday, Nov. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Nov. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday, Nov. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 68.
