After a hot weekend, temperatures will gradually cool back down this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Tuesday, Aug. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday, Aug. 5 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday, Aug. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday, Aug. 7 -- Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday, Aug. 8 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
