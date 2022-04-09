After experiencing a couple of hot days, Fontana residents will now feel a little cooler this weekend (April 9-10), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, April 9 — Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, April 10 — Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.