Halloween night will be pleasant, but then temperatures will drop way down in the ensuing days in Fontana, and there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 31 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday, Nov. 3 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.