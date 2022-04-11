Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Monday and there will be a slight chance of rain in Fontana after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 11 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, April 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
