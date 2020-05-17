Cooler weather and a chance of rain are in the forecast for Fontana on Monday, May 18, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, May 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday, May 18 -- Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of rain before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night -- Areas of drizzle after 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, May 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
