A cooler, windier day is expected on Monday, Oct. 11 in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 48.
