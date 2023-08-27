An excessive heat warning has been declared for Fontana for Monday, Aug. 28 as the temperature soars over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will remain above 100 at least until Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 28 — Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Clear, with a low around 75.
Tuesday, Aug. 29 — Sunny, with a high near 105.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 76.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Sunny, with a high near 101.
