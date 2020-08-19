An excessive heat warning will continue in Fontana through Thursday, Aug. 20, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Aug. 19 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday, Aug. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday, Aug. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
